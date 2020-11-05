Corporates promise annual reports on climate actions

Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Set the mood
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
Now on, a number of industrial houses in the country will submit annual reports on climate-friendly actions taken by them to Environment Ministry on a regular basis.
The top honchos of many group companies of prominent corporates, including Reliance, Tatas, Mahindra, Essar, ITC and Piramal Enterprises, who participated in the second edition of ‘India CEO Forum on Climate Change’, pledged to work closely with the government and reduce their carbon footprint substantially over the next decade to help the country to meet its climate change commitments made as a party to the Paris Agreement.
At the meeting, Chaired by Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar, they not only took a pledge to ensure a climate-friendly future, but also listed the measures that they have so far taken to decarbonise their business operations and also the plans for the future.
In its 2015 Nationally Determined Contribution, the government promised to emissions intensity of the GDP by 33-35 per cent over 2005 levels; increase its share of non-fossil fuel based energy resources in installed power capacity to 40 per cent; and create an additional carbon sink of 2.5-3 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by increasing forest and tree cover, by 2030.
“The world says and preaches many things but to bring into practice is more difficult thing. I think today the United Nations’ ecosystem and the UNFCCC will take note of this initiative of India and its corporate world to adhere to and declare plans of their own carbon neutrality,” Javadekar said.
The Minister also released a Declaration of Climate Change signed by 24 key industry captains and the Environment Ministry and described this voluntary move by the Indian industry is a ‘historic step’.
The India CEO Forum on Climate Change, set up last year, was meant for a coordinated response by the domestic industry and the government.
Javadekar suggested that the businesses should inform the government about steps and initiatives being taken towards decarbonisation and bring to the government’s notice polluting activities so that it can take action. “We have to be on the same page regarding our insistence on financial and technological support from the advanced economies, so that India can also catch up and march ahead,” he said.
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
The art of strategic deception has been perfected by most top management
Is it time to have a national hotline for cyber crimes too?
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
‘Indian investors have started realising that it is important to consider and evaluate non-financial ...
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
The fund was re-classified as a large- and mid-cap scheme following SEBI’s new norms
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...