India’s corporates need to take “ownership” and participate in apprenticeship and skill development programmes, Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said on Thursday.

According to him, governments alone cannot create a skilled labour force; there is “need for partnership or ownership from industry, including corporates.”

Of the Budgetary promise of ₹60,000 crore, the Centre will contribute ₹30,000 crore, the state governments ₹20,000 crore, and the industry ₹10,000 crore. Part of the industry’s contribution will be met through CSR funds.

“Companies in India need to do a lot more lifting (in terms of skill development programmes). Corporates and industry have to come forward and take ownership for skilling the labour force. Also, effort is needed at the state government level. The government cannot think and act as fast as the industry. So there needs to be some partnership on this. In fact, we are open to certifying the industry curriculum and adopting it, if they follow best practices,” he said at a Deloitte India organised Government Summit.

With GST levelling out taxation, states will now have to compete with each other on “providing the most efficient labour markets”.

“Previously, apart from land, companies would seek taxation benefits and so on. Now, GST has unified tax structures. So, states will have to compete with one another on the basis of providing an efficient and competent labour force,” Chaudhary said.

