Cost of living: Three-point increase in CPI for rural, agri workers

The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers and rural workers increased by three points in March to stand at 1098 and 1109 points, respectively. The increase is primarily contributed by the clothing, bedding and footwear group due to an increase in their prices. In the food segment, the index showed one point decrease compared to February this year.

In the case of agricultural labourers, 16 States recorded an increase of 1 to 10 points in the CPI. Four States showed a decrease of 2 to 10 points. "Tamil Nadu with 1282 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 876 points stood at the bottom," a Government release said.

In the case of rural labourers, too, 16 States recorded an increase of 2 to 10 points and four States showed a decrease of 3 to 10 points. "Tamil Nadu with 1270 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 926 points stood at the bottom," the release added.

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh showed 10 points increase in agriculture and rural labourers index, respectively, due to a rise in the prices of wheat-atta, bajra, meat-goat, milk, groundnut oil and clothing items. The maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Tamil Nadu. For rural labourers Karnataka showed the maximum decrease, owing to the fall in the price of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, pan-leaf, fish, onion, vegetables and fruits, and so on.

Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.09 per cent and 6.33 per cent in March, compared to 5.59 per cent and 5.94 per cent, respectively, in February; and 2.78 per cent and 2.96 per cent, respectively, in March 2021. "Similarly, food inflation stood at 4.91 per cent and 4.88 per cent in March, compared to 4.48 per cent and 4.45 per cent, respectively ,in February; and 1.66 per cent and 1.86 per cent, respectively, during the corresponding month of the previous year (March 2021)," the release said.