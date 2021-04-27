Countries offer help as India struggles to cope with pandemic spread

At least eight countries including the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, the US, Australia, Kuwait and Russia have announced help to India in various forms to deal with the unprecedented health crisis gripping the country due to the fast spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As many as 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators have already arrived from the UK as on April 27, 2021. 400 more concentrators and 40 ventilators are expected,” a source told BusinessLine.

Relief material

France has offered to send relief material in two phases. In the first phase, eight large ‘Oxygen Generating Plants’ that can be installed quickly, 28 respirators and their consumables and 200 electric syringe pushers are likely to arrive this week.

“In phase two, arrivals next week from France, five liquid oxygen containers are expected,” the source said.

Ireland is to send 700 oxygen concentrators this week.

“India has helped a large number of countries, both rich and poor, during the pandemic with medicines and vaccines. Now that it is struggling to stay afloat due to an escalation in infections and deaths, other countries want to help out,” the source said. India’s infection numbers have increased to 1,76,36,307 with more than 3 lakh new cases every day.

Germany has agreed to make available to India for three months mobile oxygen production plants. It will also supply 120 ventilators and more than 80 million KN95 masks, the source said.

It will also hold webinars with Indian experts and tecnicians on testing and RNA sequencing of coronavirus.

The US has offered help on oxygen generation and related supplies, supplying therapeutics, personal protective equipment, and tests, providing vaccine raw materials and technical expertise.

“The US expects that there are approximately 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine that could be released if and when FDA gives its concurrence in the coming weeks and an estimated additional 50 million doses that are in various stages of production. As these doses become available, the plans will be finalised by the US as to where they would be sent,” the source said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Tuesday that he will send 500 ventilators, 1 million surgical masks, 500,000 P2 and N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 100,000 pairs of gloves and 20,000 face shields.

Kuwait and Russia, too, have announced that they will assist India.

Covid-19 medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and tanks, have also been secured from private and other channels from six nations including Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Thailand, UAE and Germany, the source said.