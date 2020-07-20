Covid-19 cases cross 11 lakh; over 40,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

India has recorded up to 11,18,043 Covid-19 cases in four days since it crossed the one-million mark on July 17. While 7,00,087 persons have got cured of Covid-19, 27,497 persons have died.

Up to 40,425 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Currently, there are up to 4,17,956 lakh active infections in the country. While the recovery rate has stagnated to 63 per cent over the past four days, new cases every day are rising, and have now crossed 40,000 per day.

The number of tests conducted on July 19 was over 2.56 lakh. The cumulative tests have crossed 1.40 crore.