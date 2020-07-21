Covid-19 cases cross 11.5 lakh; 37,148 new cases in last 24 hours

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India touched 11,55,191 while total recorded deaths touched 28,084, according to official data released on Tuesday. With 37,148 new infections detected during the last 24 hours, the number of active infections went up to 4,02,529 while 7,24,578 people recovered.
While the recovery rate has stagnated to 63 per cent since a week, new cases every day are on the rise. With a total of 3,18,695 cases, Maharashtra continues to have the maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,75,687 and Delhi with 1,23,747 cases. The reported case-fatality ratio is 2.6 per cent.
On Monday, the total number of Covid-19 tests carried out in India was 3.33 lakh, taking the cumulative tests to 1.43 crore.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, NITI Aayog Member V K Paul said the government plans to increase the number of Covid-19 tests in the country to 5 to 5.5 lakh per day in the days to come, and the medium-term target is to take it to 1 million tests a day.
Paul also said that the government is willing to extend all help to vaccine manufacturers irrespective of they are Indian firms and otherwise as expediting their testing and manufacturing would help Indians as well as people elsewhere. Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, also present at the briefing, said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has already come up with a directive that would accelerate and testing of Covid-19 related diagnostic tools, drugs and vaccines.
