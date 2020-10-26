Covid-19 economic impact: India favours WTO budget cut to ease members’ financial strain

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
To lighten the financial strain on World Trade Organisation (WTO) member-countries facing budgetary constraints due to Covid-19 disruptions, India has suggested that the WTO Secretariat consider a voluntary short-term cut in its annual budget for 2021 or 2022, which is contributed by members.
New Delhi also raised concerns about inadequate staff representation of India and many other developing countries at the WTO and stressed on the need for greater diversity.
“The global economy is battling a significant recession and WTO members across the developed and developing world are experiencing significant budgetary constraints. This is exactly the kind of circumstances where everyone —national governments or international organisations — apply economy measures. Our suggestion stems from our firm belief that austerity begins at home, and for us, WTO is our home,” according to a statement made by India at the recent meeting of the WTO Committee on Budget, Finance and Administration.
The statement pointed out that though it appeared that member contributions had remained the same over the years due to the WTO’s zero-nominal growth budget, currency depreciation had, in fact, increased the nominal contributions of many members.
For instance, in the case of India, while it has been contributing about 4,455,445 Swiss francs annually over the last few years, due to the devaluation of the rupee, the contribution in rupee has been increasing and now amounts to around ₹36 crore.
A major chunk of the budgetary expenditure of the WTO is on staff salaries and establishment charges, and does not constitute any significant programme-related expenditure for welfare or developmental projects. Therefore, the $200-million budget to more or less just run the Secretariat needs considerable justification, especially during the times of economic hardship and austerity, India’s statement said. “We firmly believe that there is scope for rationalisation,” it added.
India reassured developing countries and LDCs that technical assistance programmes benefiting them would not be impacted by the suggested measure and they would continue to receive the funding they deserved.
Commenting on diversity in the WTO Secretariat, India’s statement pointed out that the country’s share in the total WTO staff in 1995 was 2.2 per cent, and is now down to 2.1 per cent. In the professional staff category, it has gone down from 4.1 per cent in 1995 to 3.5 per cent in 2019. “Even smaller countries with significantly smaller populations have more staff in the Secretariat than India, the world’s second most populous country, whose professionals have made a mark across the world with their skills and talent,” the statement said.
Developing countries and LDCs that account for more than three-fourth of the WTO membership constitute only 30 per cent of the staff, while developed countries, constituting less than one-fourth of the membership, account for 70 per cent of the staff, the statement added.
“Therefore, we call upon more measures and active efforts to increase the diversity of the Secretariat. We will work with the secretariat to achieve the diversity,” India’s statement added.
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...