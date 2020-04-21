Covid-19 freezes AC sales: Lockdown hits business during peak sales season of summer

The country’s air conditioner (AC) manufacturers have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, with their sales coming to a grinding halt during the peak sales season of summer months.

The AC is a highly seasonal sales product, with the January-June period in a calendar year accounting for 70 per cent of the business. And the three-month period during March-May accounts for 50 per cent of the total sales in a calendar year, according to Motilal Oswal Research.

Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Managing Director of Daikin Airconditioning India, said, “The focus right now is on taking care of various stakeholders, employees, till the situation returns to normalcy.”

“The entire peak AC sales season has been affected due to the pandemic. The country’s AC industry is likely to take a hit by at least 30-40 per cent due to the lockdown. If in February, there were some supply chain concerns, now we are faced with no sales situation due to lockdown. But the focus is on getting back to normalcy,” he told BusinessLine.

Supply chain hit

The demand-side impact on companies due to the lockdown leaves manufacturers facing the risk of being saddled with high inventory and no sales. There have also been some unconfirmed reports about use of ACs during Covid times and its potential negative impact. But this is unlikely to deter people from using ACs during the hot summer days.

Motilal Oswal Research anticipates 20 per cent decline in AC industry sales in CY20, due to sales hit during the June quarter.

The drop in sales is set to impact the entire supply chain and also has a cascading affect on retailers, distributors, brands, and suppliers.

The research analysis suggests secondary sales may be down 30 per cent in the June quarter and another 10 per cent in the September quarter. During this period, it also expects the excess inventory issue to be sorted out in the AC channel. However, this translates to primary sales decline of 40 per cent for brands in the June quarter and another 10 per cent in the September quarter.

If AC sales are qualified as essentials, the industry would get some breather in this peak sales season.

Input cost pressure

Already saddled with inventory, AC companies may have to consider discounts, further clipping their profitability.

There could also be input cost pressure due to currency movement and import duties may continue to affect AC brands even into the next season, post economic revival.

In addition to these issues, there is also likelihood of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) deferring change in ratings for ACs again. Already BEE rating change for ACs has been deferred to January 1, 2021, from January 1, 2020.

According to industry estimates, last year, about 7 million units of ACs were sold in the country in a market growing at 10-12 per cent. With a low AC penetration of 7–8 per cent, the long-term projection remains positive.