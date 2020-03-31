Covid-19 hits refractory makers hard

Domestic refractory makers, who had a muted growth during the second and third quarter of this fiscal on the back of weak demand from steel industry, are worried that their margins will be squeezed further by the temporary closure of operations following the nationwide lockdown.

Refractory products are vital in all high-temperature processes in the making of metals, cement, glass and ceramics. The steel industry, one of the biggest consumers of refractory products, accounts for nearly 60-70 per cent of the total production.

The domestic steel industry, too, had witnessed a slowing demand growth in domestic market and a challenging external environment during the first half of this fiscal. This impacted the demand for refractory. Following some revival in steel demand from the beginning of fourth quarter, the refractory industry was hopeful of registering some growth this fiscal. However, this lockdown will impact the industry.

While the government has taken efforts to keep the essential and continuous process sectors such as steel, power plants, petrochemical plants and cement among others running; refractory currently is out of that purview.

According to Parmod Sagar, Chairman, Indian Refractory Makers Association (IRMA), refractory and refractory raw materials supply chain should be brought under the Essential Services Maintenance Act 1981 and allowed to function uninterruptedly because they are essential inputs for thermally intensive industries such as iron and steel, thermal power plants, petrochemical plants, cement, non-ferrous metals and glass.

“We must continuously produce and service refractories because they are critical components in almost all products’ supply chains,” Sagar told BusinessLine.

Supply chain realignment

The estimated ₹10,000-12,000 crore Indian refractory industry is likely to witness de-growth during the fourth quarter of this fiscal. Given the current uncertainty it is difficult to predict the growth in the sector moving forward, Sameer Nagpal, Group CEO-Refractory Business, Dalmia Bharat Group, said.

The industry is heavily dependent on China for supply of raw materials such as magnesite and bauxite. Though there has not been much of an impact on supply of raw materials, the current outbreak is likely to lead to some realignment in supply chain for finished products.

“If the realignment in supply chain takes place, then India will be at an advantageous position and could gain prominence and grab a share of the markets in Europe, West Asia and Africa among others,” Nagpal said.