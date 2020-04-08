Covid-19 impact: Ind-Ra sees thermal PLFs falling below 55% for FY21

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
India Ratings and Research estimates that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to the thermal plant load factor (PLF) falling below 55 per cent for FY21, closer to the technical minimum standards.
This would be due to a gradual ramp-up in industrial load and the already muted electricity demand witnessed in the pre-Covid scenario.
Electricity demand during 11 months in FY20 grew by a mere 2.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while the loss of industrial load during the latter half of March 2020 has resulted in further moderation in electricity demand growth.
However, the same is unlikely to impact the fixed cost recovery of power plants, as most of them are sitting on a healthy stock of coal, which allows for capacity declaration for fixed cost recovery.
The fall in PLFs would increase the per unit cost of delivered power for discoms, resulting in a higher power purchase cost. Hence, if a development results in a significantly lower-than-expected fixed cost recovery, the same could also result in rating actions.
Ind-Ra would also continue to monitor the liquidity buffers and overall measures being initiated by companies to tide over this period. Given the muted demand scenario and the must-run status for hydro, renewables and nuclear power, the thermal generators would stand to suffer more.
The rating firm has revised its sector outlook to negative for FY21 from stable to negative, given the muted electricity demand growth and limited improvement in discoms’ financial profile.
There could be continued pressure on both these factors as against its earlier expectations. Most gencos rated by Ind-Ra have seen healthy payments from August, post the implementation of the letter of credit mechanism, as the discoms had stopped payments against the earlier bills but were paying the current bills on time.
However, with discom collections dwindling as most discoms do not have large percentage of online collections, the payments to gencos can get stretched. This would result in a further leverage build-up at the genco level.
Given that industrial (40-42 per cent) and commercial (8-10 per cent) units constitute 45-55 per cent of the overall power demand, the shutdown of industrial establishments has led to a decline in power demand by 30-40 per cent.
Ind-Ra assesses that a continued decline in demand by 30 per cent for a month would lead to a decline in thermal PLFs to around 55 per cent. The extension of the lockdown for another month would result in thermal PLFs of 54 per cent.
The agency estimates that overall demand may grow at around 2.5 per cent from its earlier estimate of 5.5 per cent growth in FY21.
Ind-Ra would continue to assess the impact of the pandemic on the operations of the entities post the moratorium.
Some States have invoked force majeure clauses, given the low demand scenario, and have decided not to make the fixed cost payments to gencos.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...