Covid-19 impact to be felt beyond six months: EY survey

Most organisations feel that the Covid-19 impact can be felt across the sectors for over six months, according to an EY survey.

The survey said that 72 per cent of the organisations stated that its impact would be felt beyond six months. Around 70 per cent of the organisations believe that the single biggest concern for continued remote working is fall in productivity.

This survey titled HR resilience planning - COVID-19 impact and preparedness said that the crisis is also forcing organisations to re-look at the HR processes and operations through a digital lens.

"More than 70 per cent of the organisations are now moving to virtual methods of recruitment, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation and Machine Learning are leading this change," an EY statement said.

The survey took into account the first-hand perspective of HR Heads/CHROs of over 100 organisations across sectors in India on the impact of COVID-19 and their preparedness to tackle the current situation.

According to the survey, 55 per cent of the organisations foresee medium to a significant impact on employee cost, while others are still unclear. Many organisations have adopted an employee-centric view and trying to protect the junior management. A few are also offering additional pay-outs, hazard pay to support their workforce through these tough times.