Covid-19: India vaccinated over 37 lakh people on July 13

India vaccinated over 37 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, July 13, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of July 14, 7 am, 37,14,441 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours; 23,11,502 received the first jab and 14,02,939 received the second.

India has administered 38,76,97,935 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine so far, including 31,13,87,539 first doses and 7,63,10,396 second doses.

Statewise, Uttar Pradesh leads in first doses at 3,24,68,531, followed by Maharashtra (2,93,48,230) and Rajasthan (2,20,85,820).

Maharashtra leads with second doses, at 81,68,543, followed by West Bengal with 66,91,305 and Gujarat with 65,16,391 doses.

Uttar Pradesh leads in total doses administered, at 3,85,52,627, followed by Maharashtra with 3,75,16,773 and Gujarat at 2,84,94,303.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 30.9 million. The active caseload stands at 4,29,946, down by 2,832. The number of cured/ discharged/ migrated patients increased by 41,000 to 3,01,04,720; 624 new deaths were reported, taking the toll to 4,11,408.