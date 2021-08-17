Covid-19: India’s vaccination tally crosses 55-crore mark

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
With over 88 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, August 16, India’s tally has surpassed the 55-crore mark, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of August 17, 7 am, 88,13,919 people were inoculated over the past 24 hours. Of this, 70,76,405 received their first dose while 17,37,514 received their second.
US eases travel advisory for India
India has administered 55,47,30,609 doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 43,11,94,809 first doses and 12,35,35,800 second doses.
‘Likely third Covid wave will not be as bad as the second’
State-wise, Uttar Pradesh leads with 5,98,06,936 doses, followed by Maharashtra — the second State to cross the 5-crore mark with 5,00,55,493 doses — and Gujarat with 4,07,66,486 doses.
Uttar Pradesh has also administered the highest number of first doses — 5,04,40,291, followed by Maharashtra at 3,69,79,429 and Madhya Pradesh at 3,22,04,213 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,30,76,064, followed by Gujarat, which is nearing the one-crore mark at 99,00,626 doses, and West Bengal with 94,62,389 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 32.3 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,69,846, down by 12,101. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 36,830 to 3,14,48,754; 437 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,32,079.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...