Covid-19: India’s vaccination tally crosses 55-crore mark

With over 88 lakh people vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, August 16, India’s tally has surpassed the 55-crore mark, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of August 17, 7 am, 88,13,919 people were inoculated over the past 24 hours. Of this, 70,76,405 received their first dose while 17,37,514 received their second.

India has administered 55,47,30,609 doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 43,11,94,809 first doses and 12,35,35,800 second doses.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh leads with 5,98,06,936 doses, followed by Maharashtra — the second State to cross the 5-crore mark with 5,00,55,493 doses — and Gujarat with 4,07,66,486 doses.

Uttar Pradesh has also administered the highest number of first doses — 5,04,40,291, followed by Maharashtra at 3,69,79,429 and Madhya Pradesh at 3,22,04,213 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,30,76,064, followed by Gujarat, which is nearing the one-crore mark at 99,00,626 doses, and West Bengal with 94,62,389 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is above 32.3 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,69,846, down by 12,101. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 36,830 to 3,14,48,754; 437 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,32,079.