Covid-19: Over 37 lakh Indians vaccinated on August 4

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India vaccinated over 37 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, August 4, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of August 5, 7 am, 37,55,115 people were inoculated over the last 24 hours. Of this, 27,81,814 received the first jab while 9,73,301 received the second.
Vaccine doses lie unused in private hospitals as States cry for supplies
The number of vaccinations countrywide stands at 48,93,42,295, with 38,11,26,275 first doses and 10,82,16,020 second doses.
Among states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses at 4,40,01,463, followed by Maharashtra at 3,39,39,611 and Madhya Pradesh at 2,83,00,633 doses.
Recipe for even more powerful Covid-19 vaccines found
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,15,35,313, followed by West Bengal with 89,09,045 doses and Gujarat with 84,37,176 doses.
Uttar Pradesh leads in the overall vaccination drive, having administered 5,21,43,250 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,54,74,924 and Gujarat with 3,44,45,808 doses.
India’s Covid-19 tally is around 31.8 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 4,11,076, an increase of 723 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 41,726 to 3,09,74,748. The death toll grew to 4,26,290, with 533 new deaths.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
