Covid-19 tatters apparel industry, revenue to fall 10-15% next fiscal

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic across countries is expected to pull down apparel companies’ revenue by 10-15 per cent next fiscal, on top of a mute growth this fiscal due to lacklustre demand in both the domestic and export markets.
International buyers have deferred shipments and cancelled orders till further notice. As a result, the domestic apparel sector is witnessing a significant turbulence and the ongoing spring-summer season is likely to suffer a major setback.
Given the non-essential and labour-intensive nature of operations, most textile companies have stopped production. This apart, logistical issues are now affecting shipment of material ready for dispatch.
Jayanta Roy, Group Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA, said apparel sales have come to a complete halt with the 21-day lockdown announced by the government to combat spread of coronavirus.
Further, apparel export has also fallen significantly, with seven top export destinations — which account for nearly half of India’s total exports — being among the worst affected regions globally, resorting to lockdowns and social distancing, he said.
Although companies are likely to undertake some cost rationalisation measures, ICRA expects high operating leverage, discounted sales to clear inventory backlog and bad debts to result in a shrinkage of profit margins.
The rating agency also expects an increase in credit timeline and inventory pile-up because of market lockdowns. Additionally, order cancellations and a prolonged impact of Covid-19 could result in inventory obsolescence, necessitating write-offs and discounted sales.
Debt coverage metrics of apparel companies are likely to turn moderate, with pressure on revenues and profits. However, the package announced by the RBI will ensure continuity of viable businesses.
The announcements made the RBI may provide a much-needed cushion to companies. These steps will also give some time to companies to plan and react to the recent developments.
However, ICRA expects the immediate impact of Covid-19 to be negative on the sector as the timing and extent of the recovery are uncertain, said Roy.
Even after the virus spread is contained, the rating agency expects the recovery to be gradual over several months, as consumer skepticism to visit crowded places initially could keep footfalls subdued in offline retail, even after the lockdown ends.
Also, overall pressure on corporate performance, which could trigger further job losses and pay cuts across sectors, is likely to affect buying power, which would affect discretionary consumer spending in the near term.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...