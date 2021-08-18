Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 56 crore total doses

India has administered over 56 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of August 18, 7 am, India had administered 56,06,52,030 total doses, including 43,57,20,056 first doses and 12,49,31,974 second doses.

Of the 55,05,075 people inoculated in the last 24 hours, 41,79,215 received their first jab while 13,25,860 received their second.

Among States, Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of total doses, becoming the first to cross the 6-crore mark at 6,06,06,763. It is followed by Maharashtra, which crossed the 5-crore mark with 5,07,52,443 total doses and Gujarat with 4,12,62,937 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also the first State to cross the 5-crore mark in terms of first doses, having administered 5,11,23,307 so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,74,44,743 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,22,59,428 doses.

For second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,33,07,700, followed by Gujarat with 99,95,955 and West Bengal with 95,32,936 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 32.3 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,67,415, down by 2,431. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 37,169 to 3,14,85,923; 440 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,32,519.