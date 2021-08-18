Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 56 crore total doses

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
India has administered over 56 crore total doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of August 18, 7 am, India had administered 56,06,52,030 total doses, including 43,57,20,056 first doses and 12,49,31,974 second doses.
Of the 55,05,075 people inoculated in the last 24 hours, 41,79,215 received their first jab while 13,25,860 received their second.
Vaccine supplies double, Gujarat crosses 4-crore dose mark
Among States, Uttar Pradesh leads in the number of total doses, becoming the first to cross the 6-crore mark at 6,06,06,763. It is followed by Maharashtra, which crossed the 5-crore mark with 5,07,52,443 total doses and Gujarat with 4,12,62,937 doses.
US banks walk tightrope of encouraging, but not mandating vaccines
Uttar Pradesh is also the first State to cross the 5-crore mark in terms of first doses, having administered 5,11,23,307 so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,74,44,743 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 3,22,59,428 doses.
For second doses, Maharashtra tops at 1,33,07,700, followed by Gujarat with 99,95,955 and West Bengal with 95,32,936 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is nearly 32.3 million. As per official data, the active caseload stands at 3,67,415, down by 2,431. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 37,169 to 3,14,85,923; 440 deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,32,519.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
A companionable book filled with personal advice shared with honesty
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
As birds perform acrobatic aerial displays, insects and beetles helicopter under green canopies, and buffaloes ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...