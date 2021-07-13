Covid-19 vaccination: India has administered over 38 crore doses

India has administered over 38 crore doses of anti-Covid vaccines so far, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of July 13, 7am, India has administered 38,14,67,646 of the vaccine doses. Of this, 30,66,12,781 are first dose while second doses total 7,48,54,865.

As many as 40,65,862 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 25,58,845 received their first jab and 15,07,017 received the second dose.

State-wise, Uttar Pradesh leads in first doses at 3,17,59,463, followed by Maharashtra with 2,89,82,589, and Rajasthan at 2,17,46,650 doses.

Maharashtra is leading in second doses at 80,42,207, followed by West Bengal with 65,58,807, and Gujarat with 64,28,436 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of total doses administered, at 3,76,99,060, followed by Maharashtra with 3,70,24,796 doses and Gujarat at 2,81,23,062.