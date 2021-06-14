Covid-19: India vaccinated nearly 15 lakh people on June 13

Nearly 15 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on June 13 in India, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 14, 8 am, 14,99,771 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. Of this, 13,84,115 people received the first dose while 1,15,656 received the second.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in India so far is 25,48,49,301. Of this, 20,63,69,672 are first doses while second doses total 4,84,79,629.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,07,27,966 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,91,60,094 and Rajasthan at 1,63,63,858.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 51,81,057 doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 45,72,559 and West Bengal at 40,41,058.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,59,09,023 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,29,56,010 and Gujarat at 2,02,70,296.

As for the age-wise distribution of vaccine doses, as of June 14, 10:00 am, people above 60 accounted for 31.1 per cent of doses, those in the age group of 45-60 years for 40.1 per cent and those aged between 18-44 years accounted for 28.8 per cent.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.5 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 973158, down by 53,001. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,19,501 to 2,81,62,947. 3921 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,74,305, as per the official data.