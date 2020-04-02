Covid-19 will result in greater income inequality and unemployment, says Kaushik Basu

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
Coronavirus will go, but the kind of world it will leave behind will be a very different one than now. There are widely varying views on how the new world will look, with each expert looking at it from his or her perspective.
Dr Kaushik Basu, Professor of Economics at the Cornell University, US, and former Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India, believes that income inequalities will rise after the coronavirus episode.
He feels, “we will come out into a much more automated world.” These months of working from home “will cause a jump in our level of comfort” with technologies such as Zoom, Skype and Facetime.
"We may begin to see many more universities where students do not come to campus but turn on their zoom sitting at home,” Dr Basu said.
All this will inevitably have consequences on labour. “In the last 40 years, the world saw a steady decline in the relative demand for labour,” Dr Basu, a former Chief Economist in the World Bank, observed in an email interaction with BusinessLine.
There will be a sharp increase in the trend (of decline in the relative demand for labour). “This will create new opportunities but also greater income inequality and higher unemployment,” he said, adding that countries that are able to re-train their workers to do more creative work would fare better.
“I also think that the health sector will see huge growth — more doctors, more nurses, more pharmaceuticals and more medical research. Nations that gear themselves better for this will do well and by the same argument, others will do worse,” Dr Basu said.
Asked about India’s prospects in the post-coronavirus era, Dr Basu stressed on upholding democratic institutions. “If India can hold on to its democratic institutions, it can come out on top”.
“Democracy is harder to manage but if done well during times of crisis, it becomes a source of great strength,” he said.
While Dr Basu foresees a rise in income inequality arising out of increasing automation in the post-coronavirus world, others see climate change leading to the same effect.
Writing in CarbonBrief, economists at France’s Center for International Research on Environment and Development (CIRED), Aurélie Méjean, Nicolas Taconet and Céline Guivarch note that climate change could reverse the declining trend in income inequalities seen in recent decades.
“The world today is less unequal than it was in 1990,” they said. However, this trend could reverse if the costs of climate change mitigation “disproportionately fall on the poorest.”
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...