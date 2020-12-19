Covid impact: Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to push self employment

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formulated a scheme encouraging self-employment for people who lost their jobs in the Covid scenario.

Akshay Agarwal, president of the Chamber said that the impact of Covid pandemic is severe for the economy and the trade and industry could come out of the situation safely.

The chamber is also in the process of starting a help desk for entrepreneurs to clear their doubts on regulatory issues such as GST and Income Tax etc. It has also planned to start an Incubation Centre with experts to help and guide the new entrepreneurs. For this, the industry body is making arrangements for factory visits to the well known manufacturing units for new entrepreneurs to understand the manufacturing process of different products.

Agarwal requested the Government agencies to provide short term loans on minimum interest to the people engaged in the commerce and industry sector considering the present environment of financial stringency.

Kochi Biennale should be continued this year, he said and urged the Government to help them to scale up the event, considering the favourable impact on the region as a whole, and the tourism sector in particular.