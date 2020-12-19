Covid impact: Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to push self employment

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formulated a scheme encouraging self-employment for people who lost their jobs in the Covid scenario.
Akshay Agarwal, president of the Chamber said that the impact of Covid pandemic is severe for the economy and the trade and industry could come out of the situation safely.
The chamber is also in the process of starting a help desk for entrepreneurs to clear their doubts on regulatory issues such as GST and Income Tax etc. It has also planned to start an Incubation Centre with experts to help and guide the new entrepreneurs. For this, the industry body is making arrangements for factory visits to the well known manufacturing units for new entrepreneurs to understand the manufacturing process of different products.
Agarwal requested the Government agencies to provide short term loans on minimum interest to the people engaged in the commerce and industry sector considering the present environment of financial stringency.
Kochi Biennale should be continued this year, he said and urged the Government to help them to scale up the event, considering the favourable impact on the region as a whole, and the tourism sector in particular.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...