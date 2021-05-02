Covid impact: Pune industry reports decline in production

A survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has reported that, on average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has decreased from 83 per cent in March to 69 per cent in April.

The number of employees working has decreased from 86 per cent in March to 70 per cent in April.

The survey results come against the backdrop of Maharashtra deciding to impose lockdown-like restrictions under the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. Maharashtra is reporting an average of 60,000 new Covid-19 cases daily.

The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to touch pre-pandemic levels. About 24 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. About 19 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to pre-Covid numbers in less than three months. About 35 per cent said they expect it to take between three and six months and 22 per cent said it would take more than six months.

Micro, small, medium and large-scale organisations participated in the survey and 66 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 14 per cent from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services.

This is the thirteenth survey conducted by MCCIA during Covid times. Over 150 organisations participated in this survey from Pune district.