Covid impact: Pune industry reports decline in production

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A survey conducted by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has reported that, on average, the surveyed companies said that their current level of production has decreased from 83 per cent in March to 69 per cent in April.
The number of employees working has decreased from 86 per cent in March to 70 per cent in April.
The survey results come against the backdrop of Maharashtra deciding to impose lockdown-like restrictions under the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign. Maharashtra is reporting an average of 60,000 new Covid-19 cases daily.
Maharashtra extends lockdown by 15 days
The surveyed companies were also asked about when their production levels were expected to touch pre-pandemic levels. About 24 per cent of the companies said their production was already at pre-Covid levels. About 19 per cent of the respondents said that they expect their production levels to go back to pre-Covid numbers in less than three months. About 35 per cent said they expect it to take between three and six months and 22 per cent said it would take more than six months.
Maharashtra could face a third wave of Covid pandemic: Rajesh Tope
Micro, small, medium and large-scale organisations participated in the survey and 66 per cent of the organisations surveyed were from the manufacturing sector, 14 per cent from the services sector and the rest were involved in both manufacturing and services.
This is the thirteenth survey conducted by MCCIA during Covid times. Over 150 organisations participated in this survey from Pune district.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
My sister in Connecticut has two grands. For the purpose of this column, I shall call them D1 and D2. I’m not ...
Not just another brick in the wallOn this day in 1931, President Herbert Hoover dedicated the Empire State ...
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Theatre artists on why they decided to go solo
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...