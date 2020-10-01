Covid relief: US commits $1.9 m to India to support informal sector, micro enterprises

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G: Phone outside, tablet inside
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
The US has committed $1.9 million to India to support informal sector workers and micro enterprises affected by Covid-19.
The fund will be provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), according to an official release issued by the US Embassy on Thursday.
Also read: India Inc is living in denial
USAID funds will support the REVIVE alliance, founded by the Samhita-Collective Good Foundation, to address challenges caused by unemployment and income gaps faced by workers in the informal economy, the release stated. REVIVE is co-funded by the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, Omidyar Network India and the Ford Foundation.
“The global Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected those who are vulnerable and less fortunate, thereby increasing the economic challenges these groups face. The financial assistance from USAID, extended generously by the American people to partners in India, will support efforts to rebuild local economies and improve the livelihoods of Indians who have been hit hardest by this pandemic,” said Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador to India.
REVIVE will launch a $6.85-million blended finance facility in its first phase to provide accessible and affordable capital in the form of returnable grants or loans to self-employed workers and at-risk nano and micro enterprises to either sustain their work or find alternative business opportunities. The facility is expected to reach 60,000-100,000 workers and enterprises and will give preference to youth and women. REVIVE will also undertake upskilling activities for laid off youth and informal labourers, the release said.
Also read: Reliance Foundation partners with USAID to bridge gender digital divide
The Samhita-Collective Good Foundation will initiate shared-value partnerships with a range of stakeholders, including business chambers, non-banking financial companies and private enterprises.
Samsung’s delectable third category-defining foldable is a total object of desire
It’s a nice travel camera for both stills and videos and would work for a large audience of casual shooters
Recent amendments in law require airlines to tighten vigilance and diligence levels for operations. The ...
Adding a new aircraft type to the fleet is a complex process that requires carriers to demonstrate their ...
Here’s how you can get it transferred to your name without a sale deed
LME cash market returns to contango; more correction likely in coming days
Some offers which saw lukewarm retail response have done well post listing
There are two things that are important while considering a business as a worthwhile investment opportunity – ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...