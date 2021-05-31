Covid second wave will have a less severe impact on corporates: Fitch Ratings

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Fitch Ratings expects the impact of India’s second Covid-19 wave on the majority of its rated corporate universe to be manageable, with most companies’ credit profiles being supported by their strong market positions, adequate balance sheets and liquidity, diversified operations, and/or flexibility to adjust costs and key business drivers, until operations recover with the easing of restrictions
There are, however, several entities with low rating headroom or which could be subject to negative rating action if India’s sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative) or Country Ceiling (BBB-) were downgraded.
“We believe the second wave will have a less severe impact on corporates than in 2020, despite a higher infection rate. Weaker domestic demand is a key channel of risk transmission for businesses. However, lockdowns in 2021 have been less stringent and more localised, and business/societal behaviour has adjusted, supporting activity,” Fitch Ratings said.
“We expect the greatest demand impact within our rated portfolio to be felt by Oravel Stays Private Limited (OYO, B(EXP)/Negative) and Future Retail Limited (RD), as weak consumer sentiment affects discretionary spending in fields like hospitality and non-food retail. Technology and telecom companies are the least likely to see weaker demand,” it added.
Falling demand for diesel and gasoline will hit throughput at refining companies, but stronger refining and marketing margins will aid their profitability. “We expect lower curtailment risk for domestic power producers than in 2020, but further delays in payments from state-owned power distribution companies (discoms) could weaken cash flows and liquidity,” the rating firm said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
The difficulty with Ted The Handsome Landlord has been resolved! One of the gallery’s members generously ...
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...