Covid, two-year mining ban wreak Goan economy

Sony’s modern take on the iconic Walkman
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Two years after the mining ban, the Goan industry is hoping for some relief from the Supreme Court during the next hearing slated on April 21 and expects the State government to disburse the special assistance of ₹5,000 per month promised last year to retrenched employees.
Notwithstanding the mining ban, the recent Covid-19 outbreak across the globe has hit tourist arrivals in the State and cut off the other main revenue stream of the Government.
With the two major revenue generating avenues in doldrums, the unemployment rate in the State has hit a new high of 34.5 per cent, according to a recent study.
In its last hearing the Supreme Court had allowed companies to clear the iron ore mined before the ban came into effect on March 16, 2018.
Puti Gaonkar, President, Goa Mining People’s Front, said the activities relating to transportation of iron ore after the two recent e-auction conducted by the State government and the ore extracted prior to the ban are the only solace for people now.
However, the transportation work engage only a limited number of trucks and that too till May. The State’s economy and livelihoods can be brought on track only after restarting mining operations in full scale, he said.
Meanwhile, the Government should disburse the promised financial assistance immediately so that the employees get some relief, Gaonkar added.
With the impact of Covid-19 on the global economy getting more pronounced, tourist arrivals in Goa have dropped sharply and are expected to dwindle further in the coming days.
In the current scenario, resumption of mining activities is the only quantifiable solution to save not only three lakh people employed in the sector but also the State’s economy.
The State’s debt has ballooned to about ₹19,000 crore from ₹13,000 crore in last two years with revenue loss of over Rs 7,000 crore due to abrupt stoppage of mining activity.
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
Floorwalkers help round up the missing passengers during boarding
The engine plays a key role in the overall plane design. Tune in to its sounds the next time you fly!
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
The March futures contract of Nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been declining for the past one ...
Rates on these schemes could likely fall in the coming quarter; it’s best to lock-in now
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...