Covid vaccination drive to start soon: Modi

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India’s Covid vaccination programme, the largest in the world, is about to begin now that scientists have successfully developed two Indian vaccines.
Modi, who opened the National Metrology Conclave 2021 virtually, lauded Indian scientific institutions including those under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), for coming together to find solutions for every challenge faced by the country.
Modi also dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali (Indian Reference Materials system) to the nation and laid the foundation stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory during the conclave organised by the CSIR’s National Physical Laboratory in New Delhi.
As the timekeeper of the country, CSIR-NPL has the responsibility to change the future of India, Modi said, adding that over decades, India was dependent on foreign standards for quality and measurement, but now India’s pace, progress, rise, image, and strength will be decided by our own standards.
The Prime Minister said metrology, the science of measuring, also sets the foundation for any scientific achievement. No research can proceed without measurement. The credibility of any country will depend on the reliability of its metrology, said Modi observing that metrology is like a mirror showing us our standing in the world, the scope for improvement. The goal to achieve a self-reliant India consists not only quantity but also quality, he added.
Modi said Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would help the industry to make quality products in sectors like heavy metals, pesticides, pharma and textiles by drafting a ‘Certified Reference Material System’. He added now the industry is moving towards consumer-oriented approach rather than regulation-centric approach.
According to him, complying with international standards will help large foreign manufacturing companies come to India to find a local supply chain. With the new standards, the quality of both India’s exports and imports would be ensured. It will also provide quality goods to domestic consumers of India and reduce problems faced by exporters.
Modi said historically progress achieved by any country directly proportional to its effort to promote science. Calling this value creation cycle of science, he said that a scientific invention creates a technology and technology leads to industry development. Industry, in turn, invests further in science for new research. This cycle keeps on taking us in the direction of new possibilities.
This value creation cycle of science to mass creation has become more important in today’s world when the country is moving forward with the goal of Aatmnirbhar India.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
New Year offers opportunities in equity, debt and gold.But your need to tread with caution
Market awaits cues from Q3 numbers and Budget, among other things, in New Year
In its efforts to spur economic growth following the Covid-19 pandemic, the RBI announced a sharp 75-basis ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, they you should get personal accident insurance ...
Zakir Hussain was called the ‘Krishna of Kaliyug’, Vilayat Khan was a good mimic, Ravi Shankar had a stock of ...
Wild vines in the Northeast bear a special kind of pepper that may soon hit the markets
You’ve been tough, but some lessons are best learnt the hard way. A farewell note
Poised to be the ‘new Nutella’, a Belgian cookie butter has social media all agog
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...