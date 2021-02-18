Covid vaccinations in India close to 1-crore mark

The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations has inched towards 1-crore mark with States and Union territories reporting a total of 98,46,523 vaccine shots till 6 pm on Thursday. The number is expected to go up further as they update the numbers with more data subsequently during the day.

On Thursday, a total of 3,17,190 vaccinations were carried out across the country with Uttar Pradesh leading the table by inoculating over 89,000 beneficiaries. Maharashtra with 23,714 vaccinations stood at a distant second position.

Till date, close to 67 lakh vaccinations were carried out among health care workers, with nearly 4.65 lakh of them getting the second dose. Similarly, the first dose has been given to nearly 31.47 lakh frontline workers as well.

While Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat are among the States which have completed first dose vaccination of more than 75 per cent health care workers, Delhi, Punjab and Tamil Nadu are among those that have not yet covered 50 per cent of health care workers.