CPI for industrial workers up due to increase in food prices

The all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) continued to climb in March. It registered an increase by one point and stood at 126 mainly due to the increase in the prices of food and beverages. Compared with February 2022, the increase is 0.80 per cent and in comparison with March, 2021, the increase is 0.50 per cent.

The Labour Bureau said in a release that the maximum upward pressure came from food and beverages category, which contributed 0.59 percentage points to the total change. Items such as milk, poultry, edible oils, apple, ragi, peas, foreign liquor, petrol, cooking gas, lemon, chilli and tea are responsible for the rise in index, according to the Bureau. "However, this increase was largely checked by onion, tomato, kundru, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, gourd, egg, watermelon, grapes, etc. putting downward pressure on the index," the release said.

Sangrur in Punjab recorded a maximum increase of 6.3 points followed by Silchar in Assam and Angul in Odisha with 5.8 and 5.4 points respectively. Salem in Tamil Nadu recorded a maximum decrease of 1.1 points. Eleven centres recorded decrease between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

Food inflation up

Year-on-year inflation for March stood at 5.35 per cent compared to 5.04 per cent in February and 5.64 per cent in March, 2021. Similarly, food inflation stood at 6.27 per cent as against 5.09 per cent of February and 5.36 per cent during March, 2021.

Labour Bureau has been compiling Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country. The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of succeeding month.