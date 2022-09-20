CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers rise to 6.94 per cent and 7.26 per cent in August

Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers rose further in August as food prices continued to reign high.

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers (CPI- AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) shot up to 6.94 per cent and 7.26 per cent in August, 2022 compared to 6.6 per cent and 6.82 per cent, respectively in July, 2022.

It was much lower at 3.9 and 3.97 per cent, respectively in August 2021.

“All-India CPI-AL and CPI- RL for the month of August 2022 increased by nine points each to stand at 1140 and 1152 points, respectively,” the Ministry of Labour and Employment said in a statement on Tuesday.

The major contribution towards the rise in general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from food group to the extent of 7.74 and 7.36 points, respectively mainly due to increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, maize, pulses, milk, onion, chillies green/ dry, turmeric whole, mixed spices, vegetables and fruits, gur.

Food inflation continued to rise and stood at 6.16 per cent for agricultural labourers and 6.21 per cent for rural labourers in August, 2022 compared to 5.38 per cent and 5.44 per cent, respectively in July 2022. It was at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent, respectively in August 2021.

Amongst states, the maximum increase in the CPI-AL was experienced by Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh (15 points each) and for CPI-RL by Jammu and Kashmir (17 points) mainly due to rise in the prices of rice, wheat-atta, chillies dry, vegetables and fruits.

The CPI-AL for fuel and light only increased marginally to 1267 points in August from 1263 in July while CPI-RL for fuel and light rose to 1259 points last month from 1255 in July.