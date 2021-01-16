CPI (M) to hold nationwide all-party meets to support protesting farmers

The farmers protests may soon take a political turn. The CPI (M) has started efforts to get all Opposition parties to speak in the same voice on the ongoing protests. The party has decided to convene all-Opposition party conventions at State capitals.

The first such convention was held here on Saturday. Inaugurating the convention, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said despite canards spread by the government and the BJP, more farmers have joined the protests. “Common people have supported the protests. With their support, now farmers' protest is turning into a people's revolution. All resources of the country are being used to help the corporate to maximise their profits. These laws are for corporate companies and they will impact the food security badly, Yechury said.

He told BusinessLine that similar conventions will be held in all State capitals in solidarity with the farmers. The convention adopted a resolution in solidarity with the struggle and it said the way the Bills were passed was an attack on the democratic rights of farmers. “This reflects the authoritarian nature of the Central Government,” the resolution added.

The resolution said the three laws will lead to a reduction in foodgrains procurement which will adversely affect the public distribution system. “Not only will kisans suffer, but the mass of people dependent on the rationing system will also suffer. The aim of the Government to help corporates like Adani and Ambani and their global counterparts is clear by its refusal to have a law to guarantee MSP in private transaction,” it added.

Though the representatives of Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, were not present in the programme, CPI(M) state secretary KM Tiwari told this newspaper that both the parties had pledged their support to the function. “Each political party is taking efforts at their end to support the cause of farmers. We thought we should make an effort to get all political parties in one platform and send a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to repeal the three laws. Political parties too have some responsibility and we should also put pressure on the Centre,” Tiwari said.

Protest against probe

Meanwhile, the farmers protested against the NIA investigation against some leaders of their movement. They said the NIA sent notice and summons to various farmers’ leaders including Baldev Singh Sirsa, a member of the delegation attending discussion with the Centre, under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “The Government has sent notices to transporters who gave their vehicles to ferry farmers to Delhi, and those who provided financial help to the families of martyrs who died while participating in the farmers struggle. The BJP-led Haryana State Government has booked 900 farmers under Section 307- attempt to murder for protesting against the Chief Minister’s event in Karnal. It is to terrorise those participating, helping and supporting the farmers struggle,” the All India Kisan Sabha said in a statement.