Credit goes to Indian society for keeping Covid-19 under control: Sanjeev Sanyal

“Temples in India were also providing financial capital to the banks that financed the corporatised guilds of the early centuries besides being places of worship and culture,” principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said on Monday.

He was speaking at the 15th CUB V Narayanan Memorial Lecture organised by SASTRA Deemed University.

Covid crisis

Speaking on the topic, World Economic History & India’s future, the economist and author traced the oceanic trade and economic routes that were dominated by Mongols, Chinese and the role of the Rajendra Chola empire in the Nagapattinam coast.

Lauding the Indian society for keeping the current Covid crisis under control, the historian also said that Atmanirbhar policy is reflective of India’s flexibility towards looking at indigenously driven self-reliance in the modern sense and not in the regimental and outdated sense of the past.

S Vaidhyasubramanim, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA in his welcome address recalled the efforts of V Narayanan, who was the longest serving Chairman of City Union Bank, in uniquely positioning Thanjavur District in the banking landscape of India.

N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank proposed the vote of thanks.