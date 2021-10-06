Credit rating agencies now looking at India with ‘realism and positivity’: FM

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that government was actively pursuing inclusion of government bonds in major global indices and one could hopefully expect something sooner on this front.
She also said that Indian start-ups have so far created 65 unicorns out of which 28 have been created in 2021 alone.
Addressing the first ever “India Maximum” conclave organised by the Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA), Sitharaman said in her virtual address that fintechs have garnered the largest share in these unicorns.
“This shows there is increased activity and the increased activity in this space. Private equity firms have all played their due role in creating these unicorns,” she said.
In venture capital industry, an unicorn refers to a start-up that has reached valuation of $1 billion.
In her address, Sitharaman narrated 20 different points to highlight that the Modi-led government is continuously engaging and responding with the concerned stakeholders.
She said that a series of reforms had been unleashed in the recent years which in turn has helped to open up to the fullest capacity the potential of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) and make them far more attractive for fund houses and investors.
SEBI has taken several steps to ensure that the AIF framework is facilitative for the industry. AIFs have also been given flexibilities in undertaking investments in the opportunities available for them.
Also read: Keeping a watch on US taper, other issues: FM
Sitharaman also highlighted the strong rebound in FPI flows post the outflows in the onset of first wave of COVID19 in March last year.
The Finance Minister said that government was committed to provide a level playing field for investors of all categories with minimal compliance requirements along with maximum growth opportunities.
Without taking the name of Moody’s, which has now elevated India’s sovereign rating outlook to “stable” from “negative” while retaining the rating at ‘Baa3’, Sitharaman said that credit rating agencies are looking at India with lot more “realism and positivity” and not so much cynicism about the country. “I am happy that credit rating agencies are able to see us with right perspective,” Sitharaman added.
She urged all corporates to undertake the best possible governance practices with full transparency. She appealed to all stakeholders to ensure that investor protection be given due consideration so as to make the markets more robust and resilient.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
Tracing the linkage between the ideas of The Father of the Nation, India's MK Gandhi and The Father of ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...