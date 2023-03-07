It is not only in Cricket fields that Indian women are making a mark, they are doing well on the financial inclusion front, too, with rapid growth in credit uptake among women borrowers in India’s credit market. Also, Indian women have made giant strides across all financial protection metrics, various surveys and studies published on the eve of International Women Day on Wednesday showed.

The TransUnion CIBIL Insights latest analysis showed that women borrowers in India have increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent over the last five years compared with a CAGR growth of 11 per cent for male borrowers.

The share of women borrowers has increased from 25 per cent in 2017 to 28 per cent in 2022. Also, women are increasingly self-monitoring their credit scores, empowering them to improve their credit profiles.

Out of estimated 140 crore Indian population, as many as 45.4 crore are adult women, of which only about 6.3 crore are active borrowers as of calendar year (CY) 2022. Credit access for women (percentage of borrowers to total adult population) has grown from 7 per cent in CY 2017 to 14 per cent in CY 2022.

Empowering women

With about 6.3 crore credit active women borrowers as of December 2022, the growth rate of women borrowers (16 per cent) has been more rapid than men (13 per cent). This data emphasises the huge potential for lenders to provide credit access to women across India, empowering them while driving financial inclusion.

Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer of TransUnion CIBIL said: “The marked evolution of women borrowers as active participants in India’s credit market bodes well for the government’s financial inclusion mandates that intend to improve access to financial opportunities for traditionally underserved segments such as women.

Customised products for women borrowers across socio-economic categories, age-groups and geographic locations will further empower them to fulfil their aspirations and economic goals, while catalysing steady portfolio growth for credit institutions.”

Further insights show that women borrowers have a better risk profile. In CY 2022, 57 per cent of women borrowers had a score of prime3 and above compared to 51 per cent of male borrowers. Insights on the type of credit products availed by women reveal that consumption-led credit products like personal loans and consumer durable loans are gaining popularity among women borrowers. As more women borrowers enter the workforce and become financially independent, they are seeking credit opportunities to fulfill their life goals and aspirations.

Latest data put out by CRIF High Mark showed that portfolio outstanding of retail loans availed by women borrowers stood at ₹26-lakh crore as of December 2022, increasing from ₹20.7-lakh crore as of December 2021, a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent.

Among major retail loan products availed by female borrowers in India, gold loans (42 per cent), education loan (35 per cent), home loan (32 per cent) and loan against property (29 per cent) have higher share of female borrowers (by portfolio outstanding), compared to other products as of December 2022.

Maximum year-on-year increase in portfolio outstanding of women borrowers came for Gold loans at 64 per cent, followed by two wheeler loans at 42 per cent and personal loans at 35 per cent as of December 2022, according to CRIF High Mark.

Chandorkar said that it is encouraging to note the growth of women borrowers in the semi-urban and rural regions in recent years. “With more and more women becoming a part of India’s formal credit market, credit institutions have the potential to empower the women of India by enabling increased access to credit opportunities to fulfil their financial goals,” she said.

Financial protection

Meanwhile the women-specific findings of the fifth edition of Max Life Insurance’s flagship survey India Protection Quotient survey (IPQ) —conducted in partnership with KANTAR—revealed that the financial protection levels amongst women in urban India have steadily risen over the last five years, from 33 in IPQ 1.0 to 40 in IPQ 5.0.

The survey findings released on Tuesday showed that Urban Indian women’s financial protection levels have risen steadily over the last five years with improvement seen in all aspects of financial planning and readiness.

Also, Urban India’s working women are financially more prudent than men and Awareness and uptake of term insurance amongst women homemakers is highest in 5 years

The survey also revealed the state of financial preparedness and the shift in the approach of women homemakers toward financial planning. In comparison to the previous editions, this segment has made giant strides across all financial protection metrics, the Max Life survey revealed.

Prashant Tripathy, MD and CEO, Max Life said, “The findings of this edition related to the financial preparedness of Indian women are truly encouraging. It reflects the strides society is making in gender equity through financial inclusion. The milestone of working women surpassing men in life insurance ownership for the first time in five years is an important one depicting a bright future ahead. As we celebrate the International Women’s Day, we must continue our efforts towards deepening financial awareness and equality in the society with women playing an important role in securing their loved ones.”

As per the study, Post-pandemic, women in urban India feel increasingly secure about their finances as their security levels bounce back to pre-pandemic levels, from 57 per cent in IPQ 3.0 to 62 per cent in IPQ 5.0 survey. Similarly, in life insurance ownership, this cohort has shown remarkable progress – up from 67 per cent in IPQ 3.0 to 71 per cent in IPQ 5.0.