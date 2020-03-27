CRISIL, ICRA lower GDP’s growth forecast for FY21

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
Two domestic research agencies, CRISIL and ICRA, on Thursday sharply lowered their GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth forecast for FY21.
While CRISIL has lowered growth projection by 170 basis points (100 basis points mean one percentage point), ICRA’s cut is in the range of 50-100 bps. These revisions have been done at a time when India is passing through 21-day nationwide lockdown in an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19.
CRISIL said that the pandemic and the consequent lockdown pose a material risk to its India economic outlook. The adverse effects that will follow can dwarf the gains from the sharp drop in crude oil prices, and the anticipated monetary and fiscal stimuli. Latest high-frequency data on the impact of the coronavirus, such as industrial production, PMI and exports is not yet available. So, it cautioned on the Ides of March.
“We have slashed our base-case GDP growth forecast for FY21 to 3.5 per cent from 5.2 per cent expected earlier,” said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL.
He added ttha the forecast is based on the assumption that there is a normal monsoon, and the effect of the pandemic subsiding materially, if not wearing out, in the April-June quarter. He expects that the slump in growth will be concentrated in the first half of next fiscal, while the second half should see a mild recovery.
Ashu Suyash, MD and CEO of CRISIL, said that the non-linearity and complexity of what’s unfolding creates uncertainties not only for businesses but for all mankind, and weighs heavily on sentiment and outlook, with risks tilted to the downside. Inability to control the pandemic and extension of the lockdown will aggravate supply and demand shocks.
Taking cue from the government’s announcement of relief measures on Thursday, ICRA’s Principal Economist, Aditi Nayar, felt that package to provide relief during these unprecedented times are welcome, especially the provision of additional food, which will ensure food security, free LPG, and the upfronting of various payments, such as the PM Kisan and pension entitlements. However, the fresh announcements related to cash transfers appear to be relatively modest at this stage.
“Accordingly, we now expect the impact of social distancing and the lockdowns to limit GDP growth to 2.4 per cent in Q4 (January-March) FY20 and a marginal 0.5 per cent in Q1 (April-June) FY21, despite the support from agriculture and government spending. As a result, we expect the annual GDP growth to ease from 4.4 per cent in FY20 to 4.2 per cent in FY21,” she said.
Earlier this week, ICRA revised GDP growth projection for FY20 to 4.7 per cent. Depending on the duration of the near-lockdowns that have been imposed in several districts, GDP growth appears likely to range from 4.7-5.2 per cent in FY21. However, if the unprecedented situation continues into Q2 FY21, there could be considerable downside risks to forecasts.
On Thursday, Nayar said he hoped that once the lockdown is lifted, different sectors willreturn to near-normalcy with a varied timeline. Even though volume growth may bounce back rapidly in some sectors to replenish the depleted inventories, supply chains may take some time to normalise.
Moreover, profitability is likely to be squeezed, which would weigh upon GDP and GVA growth.
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
The stock of Gujarat Gas jumped 10 per cent on Thursday, breaking above a key immediate resistance at ₹222.
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...