Crisil revises GDP forecast to -7.7% for fiscal 2021

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
India’s fiscal 2021 real gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to contract 7.7 per cent compared with a contraction of 9 per cent forecast in September, according to Crisil.
The credit rating agency reasoned that a faster-than-expected revival in activity in the second quarter, which continues into the festival season, is one of the reasons for the revision.
“Inadequate fiscal spending, however, remains a constraint, while the possibility of a second wave of afflictions, uncertainty regarding availability of vaccine, and hiccups in global economic revival due to resurgence of cases, call for caution,” according to a report by a team of economists led by Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist, Crisil.
Pent-up demand, support from agriculture and select export sectors, and cost savings for corporates, engineered recovery in the second quarter, they added.
For fiscal 2022, Crisil expects GDP growth to shoot up to 10 per cent supported by a very weak base and some benefit as the global economy fares better and provides a lift to India’s exports.
Services will take longer to recover than manufacturing.
Beyond that, the agency sees growth averaging at about 6.2 per cent annually between fiscal 2023 and 2025.
“In this scenario, a catch-up to trend GDP is unlikely in the next three fiscals,” the note said.
“We estimate the permanent loss on account of this at about 12 per cent in real GDP terms. Even with that, India is seen growing faster than the world beyond fiscal 2022,” the report said.
Crisil observed that the government estimates the total support package announced by it (including monetary measures by the RBI) at over 15 per cent of GDP, but the direct spend in the current fiscal is much less at around 2 per cent of GDP.
Given the lack of fiscal space, the Centre appears to have designed its measures to do more with less, the agency said.
The government has jacked up its borrowing programme to raise resources for spending (due to a hit to revenue) and redirected spending towards areas that need more attention, it added.
“But direct government spending to boost demand in the current fiscal remains inadequate given the massive hit to the economy.
“Our outlook assumes that the Centre will raise direct spending in the coming months to support the economy,” the note said.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
You can vote ‘Yes’ and still demand that SEBI or the courts act on the results of investigations
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
While medical staff at hospitals nurse India back to health, an army of delivery agents continues to bring ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...