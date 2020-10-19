Crop damage: No immediate help from the State

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday visited Solapur district to meet farmers and take a review of crop damage due to heavy showers last week. However, Thackeray didn’t announce any kind of immediate help to farmers saying that the government will provide help only after damage assessment is completed.

“The danger (of heavy rains) still continues as per the warning given by the Meteorological Department. The process of damage assessment has started and actual help will be provided once complete information is available” Thackeray told reporters. He said the government will take all possible steps to help farmers. The government is already helping families that have lost their members in the rain fury.

Thackeray said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to discuss the situation and assured all help to tackle the crisis.

Massive rains in the last few days have damaged kharif crops across Maharashtra. The initial estimate is that kharif crops spread over 50 lakh hectare has been damaged. Cotton and soyabean, the major kharif crops in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, are most affected.