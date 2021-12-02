CSC launches health services helpdesk on WhatsApp

The Common Services Centre (CSC) on Thursday has launched a dedicated helpline on WhatsApp called ‘CSC Health Services Helpdesk’ to provide a digitally inclusive teleconsultation solution for people including in rural and remotest parts of India.

The helpdesk on WhatsApp makes it easy for people to seek support from administration, consult with doctors, access a wide range of Covid related resources and get their queries addressed, CSC said in a statement.

The CSC Health Services Helpdesk on WhatsApp is free to use and will be available in Hindi and English. To access the helpdesk, all that WhatsApp users need to do is simply to send ‘Hi’ to the number +917290055552 and select the options to get connected to a doctor, it said.

“CSC’s tele-health consultation has played an important role in providing primary healthcare services at the grass-root level. We are confident that an extension of this on WhatsApp will be our next lever in ensuring that primary healthcare services are available to the remotest population in our country,” Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Chief Executive Officer, CSC e-Governance Services India, said.

Customised solution

This chatbot has been uniquely built as a customised solution which will be beneficial for providing common services to people in India, he said.

Holistic approach

The CSC WhatsApp Helpdesk adopts a holistic approach towards primary health care needs for citizens, especially those in remote areas. It has been developed as an important and easily accessible extension of CSC’s goal to deliver healthcare services through channels that are socially, financially and digitally inclusive, it said.

The interactive WhatsApp helpdesk will guide users to an appropriate doctor based on their specific health requirements across the areas of general health as well as related to Covid-19.

The CSC Health Services Helpline has been developed by Infobip Technologies, it added.