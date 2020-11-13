Economy

CSIR-SERC develops new emergency response tech

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 13, 2020 Published on November 13, 2020

The Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC) has developed an indigenous technology — Emergency Retrieval System (ERS) — for quick retrieval of power transmission in the event of failure of transmission line towers.

The Chennai-based constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research has signed an agreement for licensing of the ERS technology with Advait Infratech, Ahmedabad. The agreement was signed in the presence of Santosh Kapuria, Director, CSIR-SERC, Chennai and SK Ray Mohapatra, Chief Engineer (PSE & TD), Central Electricity Authority, New Delhi, said a press release from PIB.

ERS is a lightweight modular system that is used as temporary support structure to restore power immediately after the collapse of transmission line towers during natural calamities such as cyclone/earthquake, or man-made disruptions. It can be assembled quickly at the disaster site for restoration of power in 2-3 days, whereas the permanent restoration may take several weeks. “This development is very significant as failure of transmission lines severely impact lives of common people and causes huge monetary loss to the power companies,” the release added.

