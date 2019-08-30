Economy

Deadline for filing I-T returns ends on Saturday

PTI | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

The I-T Department on Friday dismissed social media reports which claimed that the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns (ITRs) by a month and advised taxpayers to complete the process by the set deadline of August 31.

“It has come to the notice of CBDT that an order is being circulated on social media pertaining to extension of due dt (date) for filing of IT Returns. It is categorically stated that the said order is not genuine.

Taxpayers are advised to file Returns within extended due dt (date) of 31.08.2019,” the Income-Tax department said on its official Twitter handle.

Income Tax E-filing
