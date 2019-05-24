Decisive mandate for Modi will propel India to next growth orbit: CII President

The decisive election results will propel India to the next growth orbit and drive the transformation of the country, said Vikram S Kirloskar, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“We congratulate the NDA on the landslide victory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sweeping mandate redefines the destiny of the country and makes this India’s century,” he said.

‘Decisive leadership’

“The stellar and decisive leadership of Prime Minister has led to this magnificent mandate for development. Industry is tremendously excited about Modi 2.0,” said Kirloskar.

“Over the last five years, the Prime Minister has brought in innovative mega missions that have changed the lives of hundreds of millions of citizens, driving a new template for development. With the mandate for another five years under his visionary and strong leadership, the transformation of India is on the fast track,” he added.

The CII in a press release said that a focussed and comprehensive agenda for addressing corruption has delivered outstanding results in the last five years. Game-changing reforms such as introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, lowering of tax rates for small enterprises, ease of doing business, and so on have created the right environment for industry to flourish.

In addition, notable policies for easing FDI, improving the intellectual property regime, creation of new investment vehicles and others have been instituted. Spectacular achievements such as Jan Dhan Yojana, distribution of gas cylinders, complete electrification of all villages, construction of 1.5 crore houses, quick progress in roads and highways, and many others clearly show the dedicated commitment of the Government to rapid development and the scale and efficiency of its work, according to CII.

“Transparency and rule of law while weeding out corruption has been the main pillar of the government in the last five years, delivering phenomenal results for industry,” said Kirloskar.

With India’s international leadership greatly strengthened by Prime Minister Modi, the country is already at the high table of global affairs. The massive victory further adds to India’s global direction and position.