Dedicated Freight Corridor: Goods trains hit top speeds

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 04, 2021 Published on January 04, 2021

Freight trains have started to attain top speeds of above 90 kmph on the newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, stated an official release, adding that the move will result in faster delivery of goods and turnaround, reducing freight costs.

The 351-km section was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. Till January 3, 53 freight trains have been operated on this new section. In the New Khurja and New Bhaupur direction, 32 trains were operated with 93.7 kmph being the best speed in the opposite direction; 21 trains were operated with 85.98 kmph being the best speed.

After the commissioning of this new section, coal, jute, petroleum, container, iron and steel and other minerals are primary commodities moving towards National Capital Region, Punjab and Haryana area whereas rice, wheat and other food grain products are loaded from Punjab and Haryana. Also, fertiliser, steel, coal loadable empty wagons are moving towards eastern India.

In the inaugural run, two freight trains were flagged off -- 1.5 km long haul, with a 9,400 tonne gross weight with foodgrain from Mullanpur and Faridkot of Ludhiana, Punjab between New Khurja and New Bhaupur.

Also, 1.5-km long haul train with 10,420 tonne gross weight loaded with powerhouse coal from Churi Siding, Ray, Ranchi, Jharkhand and Dudhichua Wharf Siding, Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh between New Bhaupur and New Khurja of DFC network. On the return journey after unloading, the above rake achieved a speed of 90 kmph over DFC, it added.

Indian Railways
