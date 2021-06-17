Defence workers threaten indefinite strike against ‘breaking up’ of OFB

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
The three federations of defence sector workers — the All India Defence Employees Federation, Indian National Defence Workers Federation and the the BMS-led Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh — have jointly condemned the Union Cabinet’s decision to divide the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) into seven corporations. The federations will meet on Sunday to decide on protests, including an indefinite strike.
The federations charged that the Centre has destroyed the fundamental concepts of strategic management by vertical integration and war insurance / reserve due to it misguided ideology. Central Trade Unions such as the CITU and the AITUC have also condemned the Cabinet decision. CPI general secretary D Raja said the decision will have a serious impact on the national security, defence preparedness and self-reliance.
The federations said India won Kargil War, Indo Pakistan war, Bangladesh liberation war with the contribution of 41 defence factories under the OFB. “This decision of the Government to destroy the Ordnance Factories will make the nation repent. The breaking up of the OFB organisation into smaller entities will reduce the capacity of a unified conglomerate to produce everything under one roof,” the statement of the federations said.
The entire workforce of the ordnance factories and the four lakh defence civilian employees reject the decision of the Government as it is against the past written agreements and assurances, the statement said. “The workforce will not tolerate this injustice and will fight back including reviving the deferred strike and other legal actions,” they warned.
CITU claimed “And in this case, it is not merely privatisation; it is going to be privatisation with domination of foreign corporates through multi-pronged route,” it said in a statement.
AITUC said five former Defence Ministers have given written assurances that OFB would not be corporatised.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...