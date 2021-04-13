Definitive anti-dumping duty imposed on N-Butanol imports from EU, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and US

Beware the quantum computers
The Finance Ministry has imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on ‘Normal Butanol’ imports from the European Union, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and the US.
Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd — which is the sole producer of N-Butanol in the country — had filed the petition seeking sunset review of the anti-dumping duty on imports from these countries.
Based on the recommendations of the Designated Authority in the Directorate General of Trade Remedies in the Commerce Ministry in end March 2021, the Revenue Department has now imposed definitive anti-dumping duty of $46.27 a tonne on Normal Butanol imports from the EU; $51.42 a tonne from Petronas Chemicals Derivatives, Malaysia; $26.59 a tonne from BASF Petronas Chemicals and $149.31 a tonne from other producers from Malaysia; $35.66 a tonne on imports from Singapore; $13.24 a tonne on imports from South Africa.
In the case of normal butanol imports from the US, the definitive anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $24.16 a tonne.
The anti-dumping duty will be applicable for a period of five years, the Revenue Department said.
Normal Butanol is a primary alcohol and is an excellent solvent for acid-curable lacquers and baking finishes derived from urea, melamine or phenolic resins.
A large part of N-Butanol is converted into derivatives for use as solvents in coating industries and printing inks. Normal Butanol also finds application as extractant in production of drugs and natural substances, additive in polishes and cleaners, solubiliser in the textile industry, additive in de-icing fluids, anti-icing additive in gasoline, humectant for cellulose nitrate, feedstock in the production of glycol ethers and flotation aids (Butyl Xanthate) and as starting material for the production of butyl mono carboxylates, butyl acetate and butyl butyrate.
