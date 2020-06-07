Delhi hospitals to be reserved for Delhi residents for treatment of Covid-19: Kejriwal

Delhi hospitals will be reserved only for treatment of the residents of Delhi while central government hospitals in the national capital will be open for all.

“Private hospitals except those where special surgeries are performed will also be reserved for the people of Delhi,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Last week, the Delhi government had asked for suggestions from the people on whether to open Delhi hospitals for non-residents of Delhi too.

“We got around 7 lakh suggestions out of which 90 per cent of the people said that Delhi hospitals should be reserved for the residents of Delhi to treat Covid-19 patients,” said Kejriwal.

Borders to open today

The Delhi government is also opening its borders from Monday.

“Malls, restaurants and religious places will open from Monday (June 8) in Delhi. However, hotels and banquet halls will remain closed,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday said that strict action would be taken against hospitals that are involved in the black marketing of beds.

It has also appointed a medical professional in all the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients.

“The medical professional will provide all the necessary information regarding availability of beds in the hospitals to the needy with the help of the corona app and also help in admitting patients in the hospitals,” said the Delhi CM.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had launched the Delhi corona app to track the availability of hospital beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients.

Besides the app, a website has also been set up.