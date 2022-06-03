Delivery jobs account for 30% of vacancies in blue and grey collar segment: Qjobs survey

Delivery jobs made up 30 per cent of the vacancies in the blue and collar segment in the fourth quarter of FY22, according to the latest survey by Qjobs.

In the past few months, food delivery platforms such as Zomato and Swiggy have been witnessing a dip in the delivery workers’ availability. The gig worker union, IFAT said that the workers are switching to alternative platforms in search of better payouts and less restrictive working conditions. Industry sources have noted the migration of delivery workers to their hometowns, and the availability of better-paying jobs as the economy opens up, as some of the reasons for this dip.

Amid the waning of the pandemic, there has been an overall uptick in demand for blue and grey collar workers. Qjobs has noted a healthy 73 per cent increase in blue and grey collar job vacancies in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter of FY22. The comapny reported 2 million-plus blue and grey collar job vacancies being registered on the platform in Q4FY22.

Similar to delivery, BPO/Customer Care accounts for another 30 per cent of job openings in this segment, followed by 10 per cent share of data entry/back office jobs, 6 per cent field sales jobs, and 4 per cent retail/counter sales. “Improved market sentiments reflected in increased consumer buying have played a vital role in reviving business activities, leading to a rise in demand for manpower in many sectors. Additionally, technological advancements have eased the entire frontline hiring enabling a far more solid talent discovery from across the country,” Qjobs noted in a statement.

The largest share of jobs for blue and grey collar talent come from BPO/Customer Care, Delivery, Data Entry/Back Office, Field Sales, and Retail/Counter Sales categories. These categories together make up over 80 per cent of all available vacancies. In Q4, Retail and BFSI sectors have seen a sharp rebound in business across the country. Likewise, most Tier-II and III cities have seen continuous recovery in hiring across sectors.

Geographically, Delhi (15 per cent) and Bengaluru (14 per cent) house the largest share of jobs with 29 per cent of overall blue and grey collar job vacancies on Qjobs, followed by Mumbai (13 per cent), Hyderabad (8 per cent), and Pune (7 per cent). On gender representation, male job seekers (81 per cent) form an overwhelming majority, whereas female job make up 19 per cent of all seekers on the platform. On the education front, 57 per cent of all job seekers are graduates and above.

Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, Qjobs helps blue and grey collar workers to find employment through its app-based platform and has now grown to about 5 million jobseekers. Sekhar Garisa, President – Emerging Businesses & Chief Strategy Officer, Quess Corp, said, “It is encouraging to see demand up in metro cities indicating that the shadow of pandemic is behind us. Moreover, it validates our efforts in creating a tech-led job and talent discovery process for all sections of the workforce, furthering our larger agenda of bringing more workers into the realm of formal employment.”

Backed and powered by Quess Corp, Qjobs helps top companies in India get access to identity verified and pre-screened candidates to meet their intensive hiring needs. For the job seekers, Qjobs has verified job opportunities in 20+ industries across India. Its network of employers include Shadowfax, Rapido, and Dunzo, among others.