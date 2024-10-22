Deloitte India on Tuesday retained India’s growth forecast between 7-7.2 per cent for current fiscal 2024-25. The economy grew by 8.2 per cent during FY 2024.

“Domestic factors such as moderating inflation, especially in food, better rainfall and record Kharif production, stronger government spending in the second half of the year, and rising investment in manufacturing will help in India’s growth this year.”

“Higher capital inflows after the US Fed’s rate cuts may translate into long-term investment and job opportunities as multinational companies worldwide look to further reduce operational costs,” Rumki Majumdar, Economist at Deloitte India said.

However, she also cautioned. “A tempered global growth outlook and a delayed synchronized recovery in Western economies will likely weigh on India’s exports and outlook for the next fiscal year,” she said. The agency has projected growth for FY 26 in the range of 6.5 to 6.8 per cent.

It emphasised that job creation in the economy is key to ensuring a steady household income, and the latest employment data points to some green shoots.

The MGNREGA scheme provides temporary jobs to employ people who have limited or no alternate stable income opportunities.

“For the first time since the pandemic, the scheme’s 12-month moving average ‘employment demanded’ number has fallen below pre-pandemic levels in August 2024. A steady decline probably also points to the possibility of individuals finding better- paying job opportunities elsewhere,” the report said.

Further, it said that India will need more formal and quality jobs to ensure better income distribution. The emphasis on manufacturing and the rise in emerging industries, such as semiconductors and electronics that require advanced education and specialised skills will create more high-quality jobs.

According to Deloitte research, employment shares in the manufacturing and services sectors have also improved modestly.

Implementing schemes like production-linked incentives has contributed to the recovery of job shares in manufacturing (11.4 per cent) since the pandemic (10.9 per cent).

The services sector’s share in employment has seen a big jump in the last one year, up from 28.9 per cent in 2022-23 to 29.7 per cent in 2023-24.

The biggest employment gain has been in the “other services” category, which includes business and professional services. Additionally, the share of salaried workers, which had declined during the pandemic, is now on the rise again.

The report also highlighted that India’s push toward clean-energy alternatives is set to generate green jobs across various sectors, including energy, agriculture, tourism, and transport.

Besides, India’s greatest strength’ its young, aspiring population-- positions it to gain rapid and substantial returns from the government’s recent efforts in skill development, it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit