Despite slowdown, car and bike expo is a big hit in Coimbatore

While the automobile sector is facing a slump, the turnout of participants at the Car and Bike Expo in Coimbatore was no reflection of the slowdown in the sector.

With 20 stalls, each showcasing the latest models of cars and bikes, the footfall and enquiries went on to prove that visitors were still curious about the newer models hitting the market.

“While the enquiry for diesel vehicles has slid by close to 40 per cent, we cannot say that people are not in a buying mood. The growth levels have stagnated as compared to the earlier year. A major reason for the slowdown could be the mindset of the consumer over purchase of diesel vehicle, as they see end of the road for such vehicles with emission norms getting stricter,” said a dealer of a renowned vehicle brand in Coimbatore, preferring anonymity.

Participants by and large felt that such expos during such turbulent times gave them an opportunity to showcase some of the recent roll-outs by various car manufacturers under one roof. “The buyer can shop, understand, touch and feel and take a call,” said another participant.

While new car purchases continued, albeit at a slow pace, participants said that buyers continued to explore exchange offers. “The pre-owned car inventory pile-up is scary. People prefer to exchange rather than buy an old car and get into trouble with the stringent emission norms,” said a dealer.

While dealers of Maruti and Honda seemed desperate, James Rathnam, General Manager-Marketing, SGA Cars India Pvt Ltd (dealers for Skoda), remained cool. He said, “the market has been pretty comfortable for us. We sold over 150 cars last month. And with the kind of offers in the offing, we expect the market to look up in the coming months.”