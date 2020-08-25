Economy

DGFT removes curbs on export of surgical masks, medical coveralls

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 25, 2020 Published on August 25, 2020

Restricted exports of N-95/FFP2 masks to be allowed; monthly export quota fixed at 50 lakh units

The government has changed the export policy for 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical coveralls of all classes and categories, including medical coveralls for Covid-19, by moving them from ‘restricted’ to ‘free’ category.

The export policy of N-95/FFP2 masks, or their equivalent masks, has also been revised from ‘prohibited’ to ‘restricted’ category and a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) published on Tuesday.

“.... the export policy of 2/3 Ply Surgical masks, medical coveralls of all classes and categories (including medical coveralls for COVID-19) is amended from ‘restricted’ to ‘free’ category and these coveralls (including gowns and aprons of all types) are now freely exportable,” the notification said.

Medical goggles continue to remain in restricted category with monthly quota of 20 lakh units and Nitrile/NBR gloves continue to remain prohibited, it added.

For issue of export licences for exporting the monthly quota of 50 lakh units of N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent, the notification said that criteria for eligibility of applicants will be separately issued in a Trade Notice.

The export policy of N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent masks is revised from ‘Prohibited’ to ‘Restricted’ category. A monthly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed for N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent, for issuing export licences to eligible applicants as per the criteria to be separately issued in a trade notice.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.