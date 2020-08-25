DGFT removes curbs on export of surgical masks, medical coveralls

The government has changed the export policy for 2/3 ply surgical masks and medical coveralls of all classes and categories, including medical coveralls for Covid-19, by moving them from ‘restricted’ to ‘free’ category.

The export policy of N-95/FFP2 masks, or their equivalent masks, has also been revised from ‘prohibited’ to ‘restricted’ category and a monthly export quota of 50 lakh units has been fixed, as per a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) published on Tuesday.

“.... the export policy of 2/3 Ply Surgical masks, medical coveralls of all classes and categories (including medical coveralls for COVID-19) is amended from ‘restricted’ to ‘free’ category and these coveralls (including gowns and aprons of all types) are now freely exportable,” the notification said.

Medical goggles continue to remain in restricted category with monthly quota of 20 lakh units and Nitrile/NBR gloves continue to remain prohibited, it added.

For issue of export licences for exporting the monthly quota of 50 lakh units of N-95/FFP2 masks or its equivalent, the notification said that criteria for eligibility of applicants will be separately issued in a Trade Notice.

