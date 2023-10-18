Amidst large number of notices issued to assesses from different sector, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has detected tax evasion amounting ₹1.36 lakh crore. This includes fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) also.

“In order to tackle the menace of GST evasion, the DGGI develops intelligence, especially in new areas of tax evasion, through advanced tools for data analytics besides using its intelligence network across the country to collect such information,” the Ministry said in a statement. It also highlighted that voluntary payment of over₹14,000 crore has been made after action initiated in tax evasion matters.

DGGI is part of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Custom (CBIC) under Finance Ministry and it is responsible for intelligence and investigation in GST related matter. It has been in news as it has issued notices to companies across the sector starting from online gaming to insurance to FMCG and to many other sectors. For example, DGGI has issued notices to many of online gaming companies amounting ₹55,000 crore. Similarly, Casino chain Delta Corp informed stock exchanges that some of its subsidiaries have been issued notices amounting over ₹23000 crores.

Dabur said it has received notices for ₹320 crore. Earlier, ICICI Prudential said it was served notice for GST liability of over ₹492 crore. Now, there are reports, that almost 1000 Indian subsidiaries of multinational companies have received notices in shortfall of tax deposits. In all the cases, Department opines that tax rate should be different from what was realized and deposited. It may be noted that limitation period for raising demand related with FY 18 ended on September 30 and then demand for subsequent fiscals also added and demand raised.

Now, all eyes are on the Supreme Court which will take up matter related with one such notice (GamesKraft) on October 31.

Fake ITC

Meanwhile, the Ministry said that DGGI had initiated a Special Drive against the practice of claiming fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) to plug the leakage in Government revenue from November, 2020, and continues to check ITC evasion actively. From April 2020 to September 2023, more than 6,000 fake ITC cases involving more than ₹57,000 crore GST evasion has been detected and a total of 500 persons have been arrested, it added.

Since June 2023, DGGI has laid special emphasis to identify and apprehend the masterminds and disrupting syndicates, operating across the country. Cases have been unraveled using data analysis aided by advanced technical tools which has lead to the arrest of tax evaders. These tax syndicates often use gullible persons and enticed them with job / commission / bank loan etc. to extract their KYC documents which were then used for creation of fake / shell firms / companies without their knowledge and consent. In some cases, KYCs were used with the knowledge of the concerned person by paying them small pecuniary benefits.

“In the current Financial Year 2023-24, a total of 1,040 fake ITC cases involving ₹14,000 crore has been detected with a total of 91 fraudsters have been apprehended till date,” the Ministry said.

