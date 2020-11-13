DGTR recommends provisional anti-dumping duties on import of rubber chemical from China, US, South Korea

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended imposition of provisional anti-dumping duties on ‘rubber chemical PX-13’, a key raw material used in tyre and non-tyre rubber sector, imported from China, the US and South Korea.

The anti-dumping duties recommended are the highest for imports from China ranging between $1235.99 and $1570.34/ a tonne. For imports from South Korea, the recommended anti-dumping duties are in the range of $532-697.18 /a tonne. The proposed anti-dumping duties are the lowest for imports from the US at $81.76-195.56 a tonne range.

“After examining the submissions made by the interested parties...the Authority provisionally concludes that the subject goods have been exported to India from the subject countries at dumped prices,” the DGTR stated in its preliminary findings notification. The domestic industry has suffered material injury caused by the dumped imports, it concluded.

The DGTR has invited comments from all interested parties on its recommendations and has said that the issues and concerns raised will be examined in the final findings.

The anti-dumping investigation was initiated by DGTR following complaint by NOCIL Ltd which accounts for 70.13 per cent of the total Indian production for ‘rubber chemical PX-13’.

“Having initiated and conducted the investigation into dumping, injury and causal link in terms of the provisions laid down under the Anti-Dumping Rules, the Authority is of the view that imposition of provisional duty is required to offset dumping and injury, pending completion of the investigation,” the notification said.

The date of the oral hearing for all interested parties to voice their concerns would be finalised and announced on the DGTR website.