DICGC Act amendment may encourage merger of weak UCBs with stronger banks

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
To facilitate the reconstruction of a weak bank or its amalgamation with another bank, the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) can henceforth defer or vary the time limit for receipt of repayments due to it from the insured bank or the transferee bank.
The aforementioned clause has probably been incorporated in the DICGC (Amendment) Act, 2021, so the monies the Corporation pays (up to the deposit insurance limit of ₹5 lakh per depositor) to the depositors of sick banks under “direction, prohibition, order or scheme (of amalgamation)” can be recovered at a later date.
This may encourage the takeover of weak banks, especially in the urban co-operative banking sector, by stronger banks.
Since April 1, 2015, 52 weak urban co-operative banks (UCBs), including the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (Mumbai), Kapol Co-operative Bank (Mumbai), Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank (Bengaluru), and Rupee Co-operative Bank (Pune), have been placed under All Inclusive Directions (AID), according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest annual report.
“The Corporation may defer or vary the time limit for receipt of repayments due to it from the insured bank or the transferee bank (into which transferor bank is amalgamated), as the case may be, for such period and upon such terms, as may be decided by the Board in accordance with the regulations made in this behalf,” per the amendment.
Before deciding on the aforementioned course of action, DICGC’s Board will “assess the capability of the bank to make repayment to the Corporation and for prohibition of specified other classes of liabilities from being discharged by the insured bank or the transferee bank till such time as repayment is made to the Corporation”.
This important amendment to the DICGC Act coupled with the amendment to Section 45 of the Banking Regulation (BR) Act (enabling RBI to reconstruct — including via mergers, acquisitions and takeovers or demergers — or amalgamate a bank, with or without implementing a moratorium, with the approval of the Central Government) should augur well for the UCB sector, aiding reconstruction/amalgamation of weak banks.
As per the ‘Amalgamation of Urban Cooperative Banks, Directions, 2020’, issued in March 2021 by RBI, it may consider proposals for merger and amalgamation among UCBs under three circumstances, including when the net worth of the amalgamated bank is positive, and the amalgamating bank assures to protect entire deposits of all depositors of the amalgamated bank.
The second circumstance for considering proposals are when the net worth of amalgamated bank is negative, and the amalgamating bank, on its own, assures to protect deposits of the depositors of the amalgamated bank.
The third circumstance is when the net worth of the amalgamated bank is negative and the amalgamating bank assures to protect the deposits of all depositors of the amalgamated bank, with the financial support from the State government extended upfront as part of the merger.
RBI’s annual report has emphasised that speeding up the resolution of weak UCBs which are under AID is an ongoing process and the possibilities of using amended provisions of the BR Act are under examination.
If the restrictions on payment to depositors are removed by the RBI at any time before payment to depositors by the Corporation, and the insured bank or the transferee bank is in a position to make payments to its depositors on demand without any restrictions, the Corporation shall not be liable to make payment to the depositors of such insured bank, per the amendment.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
It’s Johnny Lever’s birthday — perfect time for a quiz on humorists
The cliched but persuasive way in which politicians use language
Anindita Ghose’s debut novel is a visceral account of loss and emerging anew from it
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...